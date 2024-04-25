PSL 2024 Matchday 8 Results: ZPC Kariba Stun FC Platinum, Chegutu Pirates vs. DeMbare Match Abandoned
The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) match between Chegutu Pirates and Dynamos at Baobab Stadium on Thursday afternoon was abandoned due to crowd trouble.
DeMbare’s Donald Dzvinyai netted the only goal of the match deep in stoppage time but Chegutu Pirates disputed the goal after it was seemingly cleared off the line. The home team’s fans then invaded the pitch in protest.
In other Matchday Eight games played this Thursday, CAPS United beat Green Fuel 3-0 at Rufaro Stadium. Second-half goals from Wayne Makuva, Rodwell Chinyengetere and William Manondo gave Makepekepe three points.
Resurgent Manica Diamonds beat Arenel Movers 1-0, to register a fourth successive win this season. In their three previous matches before today, the Ngoda Boys beat CAPS United 1-0; Herentals College 2-1; and Chicken Inn 1-0.
On Wednesday, former PSL champions FC Platinum were stunned 1-0 by ZPC Kariba at Mandava Stadium while Highlanders fought back from 2-0 down to snatch a point against Herentals College.
Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 8 results at a glance:
Chegutu Pirates 0-1 Dynamos*
CAPS United 3-0 Greenfuel
Arenel Movers 0-1 Manica Diamonds
Telone 1-1 Bulawayo Chiefs
Ngezi Platinum 2-2 Yadah
Chicken Inn 1-0 Hwange
Herentals 2-2 Highlanders
FC Platinum 0-1 ZPC Kariba
Bikita Minerals 1-0 Simba Bhora
More: Pindula News