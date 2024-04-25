PSL 2024 Matchday 8 Results: ZPC Kariba Stun FC Platinum, Chegutu Pirates vs. DeMbare Match Abandoned

6 minutes ago Thu, 25 Apr 2024 16:58:17 GMT

The Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) match between Chegutu Pirates and Dynamos at Baobab Stadium on Thursday afternoon was abandoned due to crowd trouble.

DeMbare’s Donald Dzvinyai netted the only goal of the match deep in stoppage time but Chegutu Pirates disputed the goal after it was seemingly cleared off the line. The home team’s fans then invaded the pitch in protest.

In other Matchday Eight games played this Thursday, CAPS United beat Green Fuel 3-0 at Rufaro Stadium. Second-half goals from Wayne Makuva, Rodwell Chinyengetere and William Manondo gave Makepekepe three points.

Feedback