ZITF Official Opening Deferred To Saturday

7 minutes ago Thu, 25 Apr 2024 13:54:26 GMT

The official opening of the 2024 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) has been postponed from Friday to Saturday due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

The President of the Republic Of Kenya, William Ruto, remains the guest of honour and will be accompanied by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is patron of the ZITF.

In a statement issued on Thursday afternoon, ZITF Company chairman, Busisa Moyo, said the official opening ceremony will start at 10 AM on Saturday, instead of the usual 2 PM. Guests are required to be seated in the main arena by 9:30 AM.

