ZITF Official Opening Deferred To Saturday
The official opening of the 2024 Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) has been postponed from Friday to Saturday due to “unforeseen circumstances”.
The President of the Republic Of Kenya, William Ruto, remains the guest of honour and will be accompanied by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who is patron of the ZITF.
In a statement issued on Thursday afternoon, ZITF Company chairman, Busisa Moyo, said the official opening ceremony will start at 10 AM on Saturday, instead of the usual 2 PM. Guests are required to be seated in the main arena by 9:30 AM.
Mnangagwa is expected to visit the show and tour some stands tomorrow, Friday. The Chairman’s Luncheon will follow thereafter, as per invitation. Added Moyo:
The ZITF Company appreciates your support and understanding. We look forward to an exciting ZITF 2024 public visitor period (26-27 April).
The ZITF opened on Tuesday this week, with several countries from SADC, the Middle East and Europe also exhibiting at the event.
More: Pindula News