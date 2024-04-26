Serbian Coach Kostadin Papić Linked With Warriors Job

The Lincoln Mutasa-led administration has to name a coach who will take charge of the Warriors in the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers slated for June.

Soccer24 reported a source as saying the ZIFA NC has approached Papić though no deal is in place as yet. Said the source:

The Normalisation Committee approached Kostadin Papić’s handlers on April 15, before talking to the coach himself the following day. I’m not so sure about the details of the discussion but it appears as though they (the NC) just told the coach they would get back to him.

Papić (63), has an impressive track record managing several African clubs in countries such as South Africa, Ghana, and Tanzania.

In South Africa, he coached Orlando Pirates between 2004 and 2006, and Maritzburg United (2006-2007), before a short spell at Kaizer Chiefs in 2007.

He also managed Hearts of Oak between 2008 and 2009, before moving to Tanzania, where he was in charge of Young Africans between 2010 and 2012.

Papić later managed several other clubs in countries such as South Africa and Ethiopia. His last coaching job was with Black Leopards in 2021.

Papić is said to have previously applied for the Warriors job when it was first advertised by the NC.

