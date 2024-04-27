Green Fuel F.C. Fires Head Coach Rodwell Dhlakama

The mutual separation is with immediate effect and has been influenced by the team’s performance so far in the 2024 season.

The separation is in the best interests of Green Fuel Football Club and the coaches.

The Club wishes to express its gratitude to the services provided by Coach Dhlakama and Coach Dodo for their accomplishment during the 2023 season by steering the team from the real possibility of relegation.

The Club wishes them the best in their next assignments.

Green Fuel also announced that the Goalkeepers’ Coach, Innocent Chogugudza will be the new coach in the interim, while the new technical team will be announced in due course.

Dhlakama’s sacking is somewhat surprising given that the club is not in the relegation zone, and is sitting in 12th position on the log standings with a respectable 9 points. Log leaders, Highlanders have accumulated 15 points.

The Ethanol Boys host PSL debutants Arenel Movers at the Green Fuel Arena on Sunday afternoon.

