Jazz Musician Jeys Marabini Receives US$48,000 Toyota Hilux Gift From Chivayo
Controversial businessman Wicknell Chivayo, who has recently been present at events attended by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, including a banquet honouring visiting Kenyan President William Ruto, gifted Jazz musician Jeys Marabini with a brand-new US$48,000 Toyota Hilux GD6 Dakar double cab vehicle.
Posting on his social media platforms this Saturday morning, Chivayo announced that the vehicle was a token of appreciation to Jeys Marabini (whose real name is Majahawodwa Ndlovu) for his unwavering commitment and steadfast support during ZANU PF rallies and national events over the years. He said:
I say congratulations to Mr Majahawodwa Ndlovu popularly known as Jeys Marabini all the way from FILABUSI in MATEBELELAND SOUTH.
Please go to ENTERPRISE CAR SALES and see Madzibaba Chipaga 48 thousand USD has been paid this morning and your TOYOTA HILUX GD6 DAKAR double cab is ready for collection.
Your contribution and continued support at ZANU PF rallies and national events throughout the years together with the significant contribution you’ve made in the music industry will never be forgotten.
Enjoy your and please continue supporting ZANU PF the revolutionary party and attending national events.
Last week, Chivayo dished out Toyota Aquas to four other artistes, namely Bhutisi (Admire Kuzhangaira), Kapfupi (Freddy Manjalima), MaVeryVery (Wilson Masakadze), and Kedha (Rolland Lunga).
Other entertainers who have received cars from Chivayo in recent months include Nicholas Zakaria, Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah, Mathias Mhere, Sandra Ndebele, Seh Calaz, and DJ Fantan.
More: Pindula News