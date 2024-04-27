Mazowe Teacher Finds Success In Beekeeping And Fish Farming

8 minutes ago Sat, 27 Apr 2024 10:19:06 GMT

A teacher at Mazowe Citrus Secondary School no longer depends on the meagre salary paid to civil servants by the cash-strapped Government after he ventured into farming.

The teacher, Anderson Chibatauta, is into apiculture (beekeeping), aquaculture (fish farming), and mushroom growing which has transformed his life.

Speaking to The Herald, Chibatauta who studied agriculture at Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU), started a range of farm activities in 2017 with the help of his wife and four children. He said:

