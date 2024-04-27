Mazowe Teacher Finds Success In Beekeeping And Fish Farming
A teacher at Mazowe Citrus Secondary School no longer depends on the meagre salary paid to civil servants by the cash-strapped Government after he ventured into farming.
The teacher, Anderson Chibatauta, is into apiculture (beekeeping), aquaculture (fish farming), and mushroom growing which has transformed his life.
Speaking to The Herald, Chibatauta who studied agriculture at Zimbabwe Open University (ZOU), started a range of farm activities in 2017 with the help of his wife and four children. He said:
On average l earn US$360 per week from mushroom farming. I’m doing this at the school but l have a passion for having a farm so l embark on a bigger production. I also sell different types of fish and l have 50 bee hives which produce around 500kg per month.
Chibatauta said he grows mushrooms in buckets which last for six months and the initiative means people can eat mushrooms anytime they want. He added:
HOT DEALS:
itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,
itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99
itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99
itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93
Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.
WhatsApp: 0783 450 793
I have commercial and small-scale settings. In the bucket we put substrate, this involves cotton and maize stalks.
What is important is to know about the project so as a teacher l train people online or physically so that you acquire good amounts of money.
Chibatauta has now built a house and bought two cars. He urged other people to venture into farming as this could improve their living standards.
More: Pindula News