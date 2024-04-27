PSL Orders Chegutu Pirates And Dynamos To Submit Reports On Abandoned Match

Videos suggested that the Chegutu Pirates defender was behind the goal line when he headed the ball in a desperate attempt to clear their lines.

In a statement issued this Saturday, PSL Communications and Media Liason Officer Kudzai Bare, disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against Chegutu Pirates. She said:

The Premier Soccer League has received the official match reports regarding the abandonment of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match between Chegutu Pirates FC and Dynamos FC played on Thursday 25 April 2024.

In light of this incident, we have advised both clubs to submit comprehensive reports detailing the events leading up to the abandonment before initiating disciplinary proceedings.

As an organization committed to upholding the integrity of the sport, we strongly urge all players and officials to adhere to the rules and regulations of the Premier Soccer League.

Such behaviour is essential to maintaining the spirit of competition and ensuring the safety and enjoyment of all participants and spectators.

We remind all stakeholders that any violation of the PSL regulations will be met with appropriate disciplinary measures.

Meanwhile, the Chegutu Pirates vs. Dynamos match was the second PSL game to be abandoned this season after the CAPS United vs. FC Platinum game at Mandava Stadium on 6 April 2024 also ended prematurely.

The match was abandoned with only four minutes left in regulation time after CAPS United fans invaded the pitch in protest over a Ralph Kawondera “goal” had been ruled out for offside.

FC Platinum was leading 1-0 at the time the game was abandoned. The goal was scored by Juan Mutudza in the eighth minute.

The PSL then summoned CAPS United to appear before the PSL Disciplinary Committee on 23 April 2024. The outcome of the disciplinary proceedings has not been made public.

In 2022, Highlanders and Dynamos were fined by the PSL Disciplinary Committee due to incidents of violence and hooliganism during their league match between the two clubs at Barbourfields Stadium in May of that year.

Dynamos FC, who were the home team, were fined $7,500, while Highlanders FC was fined $5,000. The match was awarded to Highlanders on a 3-0 scoreline.

