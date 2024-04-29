Comparing Budget Smartphones For School Kids: itel A70, S24, S23+, P40, P40+, Tecno Pop 8

HOT DEALS:

itel S23+:

– Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

– Price: $164 / $179

– Storage: 128GB / 256GB RAM: 8GB

– Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution

– Operating System: Android 13, itel OS 13

– Processor: Unisoc Tiger T616 octa-core CPU

– Main Camera: 13 MP

– Selfie Camera: 32 MP

– Battery: 5000 mAh, non-removable, 18W wired charging

Tecno Pop 8:

– Storage: 64GB /128GB, RAM: 4GB/ 3GB

– Price: $94 / $114

– Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

– Display: 6.6-inch IPS LCD

– Operating System: Android 13 (Go edition)

– Processor: Unisoc T606 octa-core CPU

– Main Camera: 13 MP

– Selfie Camera: 8 MP

– Battery: 5000 mAh, non-removable

itel P40:

– Storage: 64GB/ 128GB, RAM: 2GB/ 4GB

– Price: $93 / $99

– Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

– Display: 6.6-inch IPS LCD with 720 x 1612 pixels resolution

– Operating System: Android 13 (Go edition)

– Processor: Unisoc SC9863A octa-core CPU

– Main Camera: 13 MP

– Selfie Camera: 5 MP

– Battery: 6000 mAh, non-removable, 18W wired charging

itel P40+:

– Storage: 128GB, RAM: 4GB

– Price: $114

– Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

– Display: 6.8-inch IPS LCD with 720 x 1640 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate

– Operating System: Android 12 or 13

– Processor: Unisoc T606 octa-core CPU

– Main Camera: 13 MP

– Selfie Camera: 8 MP

– Battery: 7000 mAh, non-removable, 18W wired charging

itel KeeKid Kid Pad 1 (64GB, 2GB)

– Price: $104

– itel KeeKid is a tablet designed for kids aged 3-10.

– It includes over 300 educational content and apps for children’s learning and play.

– The tablet has parental controls to restrict usage and screen time for children.

– It comes with a large protective rubber cover to safeguard against accidental drops.

– The itel KeeKid has 64GB storage and 2GB RAM.

These smartphones offer different features and specifications, but all of them are budget-friendly options suitable for school kids. When choosing the right smartphone for your kids, consider factors like storage capacity, RAM, camera capabilities, battery life, and the operating system version. Ultimately, the choice depends on your specific requirements and budget constraints.

Disclosure: Pindula is an official Itel, Tecno, Redmi and Infinix retailer in Zimbabwe.

