Impersonators Pose As Doctors At Parirenyatwa Hospital

According to court papers seen by H-Metro, on Thursday, Claude Nyangani, who is a Loss Control Supervisor at Parirenyatwa, was on patrol during lunch hour, when he met Nyanzira, as he went through a staff security checkpoint.

The suspect was wearing a scrub jacket inscribed “Blessing Nyanzira” and had a stethoscope on his neck.

It is alleged that Nyangani monitored Nyanzira before requesting his particulars. He was presented with two identity cards, bearing different names from the one on his jacket.

Nyangani became suspicious and, after further enquiries, Nyanzira identified himself as a medical doctor who was on his way to the Harare CBD to meet up with Dr Ndurukwa, from the Zimbabwe National Army.

Prosecutors further alleged that Dr Ndurukwa was contacted and he indicated he knew Nyanzira but not as a medical doctor.

The accused then changed his story and told hospital security that he was a student doctor from the UZ.

This prompted Nyangani to contact the university and was told that the accused never enrolled at the institution.

Nyanzira initially appeared in court on Saturday. He was expected back in court this Monday for bail considerations.

The State was, however, opposed to his release saying there was overwhelming evidence against the fake doctor such that he might abscond.

Another suspected fake doctor, Douglas Garikayi Mutoredzanwa, was arrested at Parirenyatwa Hospital on 23 April 2024.

He allegedly exposed himself after he was seen holding an X-ray upside down, analysing it in front of a patient.

Mutoredzanwa has an outstanding warrant of arrest for another 2019 case.

More: Pindula News

