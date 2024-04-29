PSL 2024 Matchday 9 Results: Bosso Win "Battle Of The Cities", DeMbare Held By Ngezi

Highlanders lost 0-1 to Dynamos in the Independence Cup finals on 18 April before losing 2-1 to cross-town rivals Chicken Inn and playing to a 2-2 draw away to Herentals during the week.

In another high-profile clash played on Sunday, Dynamos drew 2-2 with struggling defending champions Ngezi Platinum Stars at Rufaro Stadium.

The Glamour Boys scored first through Valentine Kadonzvo after 14 minutes before a Takunda Benhura strike equalised for Madamburo five minutes later.

Ngezi then took the lead after 38 minutes through a Farai Madhanhanga strike but Dynamos’ new boy Freddy Alick restored parity after 64 minutes.

At Sakubva, FC Platinum suffered a setback after losing 1-0 to Manica Diamonds, which has now won five matches in a row, having started the 2024 season poorly.

The Ngoda Boys have conceded only once in their past seven matches, in the 2-1 win over Herentals College.

In its first match after sacking coach Rodwell Dhlakama, Green Fuel beat Arenel Movers 3-0 at Green Fuel Arena to emerge as the biggest winners of the weekend’s premiership matches.

At the Colliery Stadium, home side Hwange drew 1-1 with Herentals while Bulawayo Chiefs were 1-0 victors over Chegutu Pirates at Luveve.

After matchday nine fixtures, Highlanders still top the standings with 18 points, while the in-form team, Manica Diamonds is second with 16 points. Bulawayo Chiefs and Chicken Inn are third and fourth with both tied on 15 points.

Traditional giants, CAPS United and Dynamos sit on positions 10 and 11, respectively. However, both clubs, as well as FC Platinum, Bikita Minerals, Chegutu Pirates and Herentals College have played eight games.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League Matchday 9 results at a glance:

ZPC Kariba 0-0 Bikita Minerals

Yadah 2-1 Chicken Inn

Simba Bhora 1-1 Telone

Highlanders 2-0 CAPS United

Dynamos 2-2 Ngezi Platinum

Manica Diamonds 1-0 FC Platinum

Green Fuel 3-0 Arenel Movers

Hwange 1-1 Herentals

Bulawayo Chiefs 1-0 Chegutu Pirates

