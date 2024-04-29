UK University Honours Zimbabwean Businesswoman And Philanthropist, Smelly Dube

The authority of the institution recognizes all your work and outstanding achievement in the area of Mining and Industrial Development across Zimbabwe, and the continent of Africa at large.

As an upstanding leader and forward-thinking individual, you exemplify all the standards that our establishment strives for.

For this reason, we would like to, with great eagerness, propose to you an Honorary Professorship. We look forward to proceedings for the realization of this distinction.

The honour was bestowed on Professor designate Dube by El-Roi London University’s Prof Oluwafemi Esan, Vice-Chancellor and CEO- El Roi London University.

He has a PhD, MSc, MEd, PGCE Level 7, PGCHE, NVQ Level 3 Assessor, MA in Higher Education Leadership and high qualification in Organisational Coach Consultant in Teacher Training and a renowned Development Academic Staff Development Consultant.

Last year, Professor designate Dube was awarded the Entrepreneur of the Year Award at the just-ended 13th African Achievers’ Awards held at the House of Lords, London, the United Kingdom.

The AAA organisers have in the past consistently honoured great African Achievers from African Leaders, Young Achievers, Community Builders to Captains of Industries across the continent.

The Awards ceremony undeniably became established as one of the biggest gatherings of influential and global African Achievers on the continent.

This awards ceremony has in the past been rated by FORBES Magazine as one of the most prestigious award Ceremonies on the African continent.

Dr Dube was presented with the Global Corporate Leadership award in recognition of her philanthropy and real estate business.

The award was presented by former President of Mauritius, Ameenah Firdaus Gurib-Fakim.

In a media statement, Dube accepted the award, saying she dedicated it to her employees and those who have supported her in her endeavours. She said:

It’s really a privilege to be part of this whole grand ceremony, witnessing the procession leading to the Queen’s burial and having the chance to lay a wreath in memory of the Queen. I dedicate the award to my employees and everyone who has supported us in this journey: Meeting the Deputy Speaker of Hackney, Anya Sizer and putting my signature in the official condolence book for the Queen was really an experience.

Dube is the River Valley Properties Chief Executive Officer and her company is into property development across cities and towns in Zimbabwe.

She again excelled at the Women’s Business and Leadership Awards held at the Meikles Hotel in Harare early this year where she scooped three prizes.

She won the Lifetime Achievement Awards, Philanthropist of the Year and Philanthropic Organisation of the Year gongs.

Meanwhile, while in London, Dr Dube took time to pay her respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II and attended her historic funeral.

More: Pindula News

