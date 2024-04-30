LEAD Denies Claims Party Leader, Linda Masarira, Was Poisoned

Friends, family and other political parties across the political divide have offered a lot of moral support and she is truly humbled to receive plenty of healing mercies.

There was no case of poison and these are just speculative unfounded claims from a group of people without information.

She (Masarira) was discharged from hospital on Friday after suffering from severe pneumonia and an asthma attack on Tuesday last week.

On Monday, Masarira thanked her friends, family and supporters for their support, adding that she was recovering well. She posted on X:

Dear Friends, family, fans/supporters, community, haters, etc

I am deeply touched and grateful for the outpouring of love, support, and get-well messages that I have received during this health-challenging time.

Your kind words and encouragement have meant the world to me, and I am truly humbled by the incredible show of solidarity from all of you.

I am constantly reminded of the incredible impact that every one of you has on my life. Your unwavering support has been a source of strength and inspiration for me, and I am so thankful to have such an amazing online and offline community standing by my side.

I am overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity that you have shown me, and I want to express my deepest gratitude to each one of you.

Your thoughtfulness has brought light to my darkest days, and I am truly blessed to have such incredible people in my corner.

I suffered an asthma attack coupled with pneumonia last week. I am grateful that I made it alive. Musikavanhu is faithful.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your well wishes, prayers, and positive energy. I am on the road to recovery, and I look forward to returning to my work with renewed energy and passion. Many thanks in no small part to all of you.