Mnangagwa Commends Zimbabweans For Embracing ZiG Currency
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has praised Zimbabweans for embracing Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), saying that the new currency symbolizes the nation’s identity and dignity.
Speaking at the burial of three national heroes: Nyasha Dzimiri, Brigadier General (Rtd) Shadreck Vezha and Tsitsi Jadagu at the National Heroes Acre on Monday, 29 April, Mnangagwa said:
I commend all Zimbabweans for the manner we have adopted and are protecting the use of our own currency, the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG). Congratulations, Makorokoto Zimbabwe. This is our national currency and part of the symbols of our national identity and dignity.Feedback
ZiG notes and coins are expected to hit the streets this Tuesday, with cash withdrawal limits set at ZiG3 000 for individuals and ZiG30 000 for corporates.
The new currency was introduced on 05 April 2024 to replace the Zimbabwe dollar (RTGS and bond notes), which has been rapidly depreciating against major currencies since the beginning of the year.
HOT DEALS:
itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,
itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99
itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99
itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93
Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.
WhatsApp: 0783 450 793
The RBZ says it has in its reserves US$100 million in foreign currency, and 2,5 tonnes of gold valued at US$185 million.
More: Pindula News
Tags
0 Comments
Leave a CommentGenerate a Whatsapp Message
Buy Phones on Credit.More Deals