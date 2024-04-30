PSL 2024 Matchday 10 Fixtures: Wounded CAPS United Host Hwange, In-from Manica Diamonds Visit ZPC Kariba
Defending Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions Ngezi Platinum Stars host Bulawayo Chiefs at Baobab Stadium on Matchday 10 as the Green Machine seeks to close the 9-point gap to log leaders Highlanders.
Former champions Chicken Inn take on Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium in what is arguably the biggest fixture this coming weekend.
In-form Manica Diamonds, who have now won five matches in a row, travel to ZPC Kariba, while CAPS United, who lost 0-3 to Highlanders on matchday 9, welcome Hwange at Rufaro Stadium in Harare.
Below are the Matchday Ten fixtures:
Saturday, 4 May 2024
Bikita Minerals vs TelOne (Sakubva Stadium)
Ngezi Platinum Stars vs Bulawayo Chiefs (Baobab Stadium)
Chicken Inn vs Dynamos (Barbourfields Stadium)
Herentals College vs Yadah Stars (Rufaro Stadium)
FC Platinum vs Green Fuel (Mandava Stadium)
ZPC Kariba vs Manica Diamonds (Nyamhunga Stadium)
Sunday, 5 May 2024
Chegutu Pirates vs Simba Bhora (Baobab Stadium)
CAPS United vs Hwange (Rufaro Stadium)
Arenel Movers vs Highlanders (Barbourfields Stadium)
All matches kick off at 3 PM Central African Time.
More: Pindula News