PSL 2024 Matchday 10 Fixtures: Wounded CAPS United Host Hwange, In-from Manica Diamonds Visit ZPC Kariba

20 minutes ago Tue, 30 Apr 2024 13:19:13 GMT

Defending Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) champions Ngezi Platinum Stars host Bulawayo Chiefs at Baobab Stadium on Matchday 10 as the Green Machine seeks to close the 9-point gap to log leaders Highlanders.

Former champions Chicken Inn take on Dynamos at Barbourfields Stadium in what is arguably the biggest fixture this coming weekend.

In-form Manica Diamonds, who have now won five matches in a row, travel to ZPC Kariba, while CAPS United, who lost 0-3 to Highlanders on matchday 9, welcome Hwange at Rufaro Stadium in Harare.

