School Fees Payable In ZiG Or Forex - Govt
The Government says parents and guardians can pay school fees using the currency of their choice since Zimbabwe is operating under a multi-currency regime.
Schools in Zimbabwe open on 07 May 2024 for the Second Term.
According to Circular No.10 of 2022 from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, school fees can also be paid in local currency, Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG).
Schools have been given the green light to peg their fees in foreign currency, but if parents want to pay in ZiG, they can use the prevailing official rate.
Director of Communications and Advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Taungana Ndoro said (via The Sunday Mail):
HOT DEALS:
itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,
itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99
itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99
itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93
LATEST:
itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)
itel S24 (256GB) $159 (108MP camera)
Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.
WhatsApp: 0783 450 793
In cases where fees are pegged in foreign currency for value preservation purposes, parents can make their payments in the local currency at the prevailing official rate on the day of the transaction.
The ministry emphasises compliance with this policy to ensure fairness and flexibility in the payment of fees.
In many schools, both private and public, there is a growing trend of favouring foreign currency payments. Often, these institutions use street exchange rates to compel parents and guardians to settle fees in foreign currency (forex).
More: Pindula News