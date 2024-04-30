School Fees Payable In ZiG Or Forex - Govt

7 minutes ago Tue, 30 Apr 2024 13:45:15 GMT

The Government says parents and guardians can pay school fees using the currency of their choice since Zimbabwe is operating under a multi-currency regime.

Schools in Zimbabwe open on 07 May 2024 for the Second Term.

According to Circular No.10 of 2022 from the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, school fees can also be paid in local currency, Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG).

