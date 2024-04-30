ZIFA Begins Search For Warriors Head Coach

5 minutes ago Tue, 30 Apr 2024 15:00:48 GMT

The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee has officially started the search for the Senior Men’s National Team (The Warriors) Head Coach.

ZIFA has invited interested candidates to apply for the vacant post. The successful candidate will be tasked with leading The Warriors and directing the programme and preparations of the teams for various tournaments.

These include the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the COSAFA tournaments.

