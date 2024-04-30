ZIFA Begins Search For Warriors Head Coach
The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA) Normalisation Committee has officially started the search for the Senior Men’s National Team (The Warriors) Head Coach.
ZIFA has invited interested candidates to apply for the vacant post. The successful candidate will be tasked with leading The Warriors and directing the programme and preparations of the teams for various tournaments.
These include the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the COSAFA tournaments.
The profile requirements are as follows:
- Extensive international football knowledge and experience, particularly at the senior national team level – prior experience coaching an African national team is advantageous.
- Ability to foster a competitive and successful team.
- Strong educational background with clear coaching methodology.
- Familiarity with the role of sports science in preparing players for international competitions.
- Excellent people management skills to inspire individual and team excellence.
- Motivational and mentoring capabilities with effective communication and respect for authority.
Interested candidates should have a CAF Pro Licence or CAF A Licence, a minimum of 5 years of international football experience at senior levels, and be proficient in the English language (verbal and written).
Educational background in sports science or management is an added advantage, while proficiency in digital tools, match analysis, and presentation skills is also required.
ZIFA called on local coaches who meet the criteria to apply, adding the salary will be disclosed to the shortlisted candidates.
More: Pindula News