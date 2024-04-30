Zimbabwe’s Annual Inflation For April 2024 Rises To 57,5%

The month-on-month inflation rate was 2.9%percent in April 2024, shedding 2% on the March 2024 rate of 4,9%.

This means that prices as measured by the all items CPI, increased by an average of 2,9% between March 2024 and April 2024.

HOT DEALS:

itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,

itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99

itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99

itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93

Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

ZIMSTAT also said the month-on-month Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages inflation rate was 4.2 per cent in April 2024, shedding 3.9 percentage points on the March 2024 rate of 8.1 per cent.

The April 2024 month-on-month non-food inflation rate was 2,4% shedding 0.6%on the March 2024 rate of 3%.

The Food Poverty Line (FPL) for one person in April 2024 was ZiG424.95, while one person’s Total Consumption Poverty Line (TCPL) was ZiG 650.26 in April 2024.

The yearly and monthly inflation rates are expected to fall in the coming months as the newly introduced gold-backed ZiG currency begins to have an impact on the exchange rates and prices.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment