Former Masvingo Mayor Reported For Attempted Murder By A ZNU PF Activist Who Allegedly Assaulted Him

He will be appearing in court next Wednesday.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson in Masvingo Province Inspector Kudakwashe Dhewa told The Mirror that he needed to look for the report.

Mandebvu is alleged to have said Maboke broke his leg when he attempted to run over him with his car. He said he had an altercation with Maboke after their cars side-swiped about 50km from Masvingo along Masvingo-Mutare Highway.

Efforts by The Mirror to get a comment from Mandebvu were futile as his mobile phone went unanswered, while Maboke referred the publication to the Police.

In the incident that resulted in Maboke reporting Mandebvu, the latter was driving from Masvingo towards Bikita at night and had a side-swipe with a vehicle that was being driven by Maboke’s wife Tariro. Maboke was a passenger in the vehicle.

Mandebvu allegedly made a U-turn and drove after Maboke’s vehicle and blocked it after 10km. He allegedly assaulted Maboke, his wife and his relative Simbarashe Matyei, who was also a passenger in the vehicle.

It is alleged that during the altercation that ensued in the middle of the highway, an oncoming vehicle struck Mandebvu’s leg and Maboke managed to jump off the road thereby escaping being hit.

Mandebvu was reported to Masvingo Rural Police Station and a docket was opened against him for assault and negligent driving.

It is further alleged that Police were surprised when Mandebvu reported attempted murder charges after being served with the court date.

The Mirror reported sources as saying there was an unwillingness on the part of the Police to open a docket until the case was transferred to the Law and Order Section.

It is not uncommon for complainants who raise allegations of ZANU PF violence to be subsequently labelled as accused and arrested by the police. Consequently, acts of violence committed against opposition members often go unreported.

Mandebvu has a notorious record with the law. He was once arraigned before the courts for stock theft (later cleared), disorderly conduct and taking the law into his own hands, indebtedness and child maintenance.

