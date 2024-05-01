Madzibaba Ishmael Arrested For Murder

Chikunhure and Kabaya escaped the police dragnet when law enforcement agents raided Madzibaba Ishmael’s shrine and are still at large.

Chokurongerwa was remanded in custody to 07 May 2024 and was referred to the High Court for bail application.

The leader of the Johanne Masowe Penyera Nyika sect based in Nyabira also faced five counts of “having sexual intercourse with a minor” when he appeared at the Norton Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

Chokurongerwa allegedly engaged in sexual relations with 5 minors between 2018 and 2024 and impregnated them resulting in the birth of six infants. One of his victims, a 14-year-old, has two children.

He was recently granted US$1,000 bail following his arrest for allegedly violating the Burial and Children’s Act, respectively.

