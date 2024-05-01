Measles And Mumps Outbreak Kills 35 Mapostori Children In Hurungwe

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana said the suspected measles outbreak came to light when a member of the church brought four of his children to Karoi Hospital. Two of the children were showing signs of measles and the other two had mumps.

The affected wards and villages are Ward 4, 22 and Nyama Village 5 of Hurungwe Rural District Council (RDC).

HOT DEALS:

itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,

itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99

itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99

itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93

LATEST:

itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)

itel S24 (256GB) $159 (108MP camera)



Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

Mangwana said some of the children who died were recorded from the following families; Nduna household (7 children), Magara (5 children), Matashu (2 children), Chikonamombe (2 children), and Kaitano (2 children).

He said the Department of Civil Protection (CPU) has since dispatched a team to the shrine to engage the leadership.

Measles and mumps are both contagious viral infections. Symptoms of measles include high fever, red, blotchy rash that usually starts on the face and spreads to the rest of the body, and cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes.

The symptoms of mumps include swollen and painful salivary glands (usually the parotid glands), fever, headache, and muscle aches.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment