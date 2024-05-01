Mushayavanhu Celebrates RBZ Appointment With Tribesmen In Gutu

He cited the origins of predecessors Kombo Moyana, Leonard Tsumba, Gideon Gono and John Mangudya as all from Manicaland amid cheers from his tribesmen. Speaking in Shona, Mushayavanhu said:

I want to thank the president for putting Masvingo in the limelight, Gutu and Mushayavanhu in the limelight. HOT DEALS:

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793 I came to my home village to thank those who gave birth to me… your son has been appointed to a top government job.

Mushayavanhu added that he will not forget the friends he grew up with and herded cattle with.

The former FBC CEO was appointed RBZ Governor in March 2024, becoming Mnangagwa’s first appointment at the helm of the central bank since taking over as president in November 2017.

Mushayavanhu’s most significant policy to date is the introduction of the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), the new gold-backed currency.

His predecessor, John Mangudya introduced the bond notes and also brought back the Zimbabwe dollar after a 10-year hiatus.

