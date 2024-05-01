No "Toyi-toyi" On Workers Day - ZRP
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has barred workers from “toyi-toying” on roads or streets during Workers Day commemorations this Wednesday, 01 May 2024.
Toyi-toyi is a dance accompanied by spontaneous chanting during demonstrations, which may include political slogans or songs, either improvised or previously created.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, 30 April, the ZRP said it will not allow workers to “toyi-toyi” on the streets “under the guise of commemorating the Workers Day.”
The police said workers should go straight to the venues or stadiums where commemorations for the Workers’ Day will be taking place. The ZRP said:
On 01/05/2024, Zimbabwe will join other nations to commemorate Workers Day throughout the country. Labour organisations and workers from all parts of the country are expected to gather at various venues to commemorate Workers Day.
The ZRP implores all labour organisations and workers to hold the commemorations in a peaceful manner. In the same vein, the Police will not allow any form of toyi–toyi, processions or marching on the streets under the guise of commemorating the Workers Day.
What it means is that members of the public or workers should go straight to the venues or stadiums where commemorations for the Workers Day will be taking place.
In Zimbabwe, Workers’ Day is a public holiday, yet the majority of workers in the informal sector do not observe it, much like most other public holidays, as they struggle to make a living in a challenging economic environment.
