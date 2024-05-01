No "Toyi-toyi" On Workers Day - ZRP

6 minutes ago Wed, 01 May 2024 11:05:17 GMT

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has barred workers from “toyi-toying” on roads or streets during Workers Day commemorations this Wednesday, 01 May 2024.

Toyi-toyi is a dance accompanied by spontaneous chanting during demonstrations, which may include political slogans or songs, either improvised or previously created.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, 30 April, the ZRP said it will not allow workers to “toyi-toyi” on the streets “under the guise of commemorating the Workers Day.”

