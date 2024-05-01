Workers Of Zimbabwe, Change Is Coming - Chamisa

8 minutes ago Wed, 01 May 2024 10:18:13 GMT

Nelson Chamisa, former leader of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), has said a nation’s dignity lies in the dignity of its working people, who serve as its heroes.

Despite not revealing his next political steps since leaving the CCC in January this year, Chamisa assured Zimbabwean workers that change is imminent.

In a statement commemorating the 2024 Workers’ Day on this Wednesday, May 1st, Chamisa highlighted the harsh reality: over 80% of the working population in Zimbabwe remains unemployed. He said:

