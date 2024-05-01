Zimbabwean Workers Says Labour Day Has Transformed Into Slavery Day

We used to have Workers Day celebrations maybe 15 years ago but now it is just commemorations of employees’ problems. It is a lamentation day for workers’ problems. Working has failed to transform the lives of workers. We have workers who cannot afford what they are producing. HOT DEALS:

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Raymond Majongwe said:

As far as we are concerned salaries have gone down, conditions of service have not improved and it’s indeed an insult to us. As far as we are concerned, May Day is a day we are supposed to celebrate, but we cannot celebrate slavery.

Zimbabwe Union of Journalists secretary-general Perfect Hlongwane said:

It’s a pity that journalists should be celebrating Workers Day, a day we look back and take stock of what has been achieved but if you do a scan of the environment or what is obtaining on the ground you will realise that journalists are some of the people who are least paid in the country. This has taken away the professionalism that we are supposed to see in the sector. Sadly, nothing is being done to fix the issue of remuneration.

Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions chairperson, David Dzatsunga, said:

In other countries when you are in public service, working for the government you are up there in terms of earnings but in Zimbabwe it’s different, we have become a laughing stock.

Zimbabwe Association for Doctors for Human Rights (ZADHR) said:

In commemorating this day, ZADHR laments the state of our public health delivery system and the exposure of health professionals to harm in their line of duty. For years, health workers in Zimbabwe have clamoured for a healthy service and healthy workplace that promotes and protects their rights through strengthening infection control protocols and associated provisions for infection control such as personal protective equipment.

The Federation of Zimbabwe Educators Unions (FOZEU) urged trade unions to unite in the fight for better wages for all workers. Said FOZEU:

FOZEU, therefore, calls for the immediate creation of a viable alternative platform genuinely representing the hopes and aspirations of workers. Progressive unions in and outside the ZCTU are urged to come together and create a genuine labour centre for the workers of Zimbabwe and give the workers another fighting chance.

