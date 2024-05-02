Cartels Hit Mining Sector, Blamed For Declining Gold Output

Sadly, there are so many well-knit corruption syndicates involving high-ranking officials in the government, including the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development taking over the claims that are already occupied by some miners. What we are now seeing is that some powerful figures are now coming with back-dated documentation on the mines which we have mined for close to a decade now. HOT DEALS:

Our members haven't mined properly since January due to this fight and the situation has intensified across the country hence the reduction in gold output despite not having heavy rains.

Wellington Takavarasha, CEO of the Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF), said that there are several mining disputes. Said Takavarasha:

There are a number of disputes. The miners can approach our offices and the provincial directors to resolve such disputes to bring sanity into the sector. It has happened and it is happening but not on such a high magnitude as purported by some people. We have seen orphans and widows encountering such problems but we are helping out to ensure they get back their claims back. The Mines and Mineral Act is clear that whoever started pegging will win.

Mines and Mining Development Minister, Winston Chitando, promised to investigate the claims. He said:

I will do my investigations into these matters but for now, you can send your questions in writing so that I can give you a comprehensive answer.

Zimbabwe produced 30 tonnes of gold in 2023, 15% less than the previous year as electricity cuts and currency volatility impacted output.

