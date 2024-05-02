Chamisa's Allies, Chibaya And Kuka Urge Employers To Pay Above Poverty Line At ZCTU Event

Chibaya, a former MP for Mkoba North and a veteran trade unionist expressed his disappointment with the current state of affairs, saying workers have nothing to celebrate this year’s Workers Day.

He urged employers to pay workers salaries that exceed the poverty datum line, which stands at $US570.

Chibaya said that the tripartite negotiating forum should not be a mere talk show, but rather a platform for policy-making.

He also demanded that corruption, which has become pervasive within the government, should be addressed.

Kuka, who is also a seasoned trade unionist, who previously served as the Chairperson of the Zimbabwean Urban Council Workers Union (ZUCWU) Branch and Acting Young Workers Chairperson for ZCTU Central Region, criticised Chinese employers in the Midlands Province.

He condemned their practice of paying workers low salaries and failing to provide them with protective clothing.

Chinese employers in Zimbabwe have been accused of exploiting workers and causing environmental degradation and damaging public infrastructure.

Kuka pledged to advocate for the rights of workers with disabilities in parliament, ensuring their voices are heard and their rights protected.

The Mkoba South MP donated a cow for the Workers’ Day celebration in Gweru. The cow was slaughtered and served to the attendees, who enjoyed great entertainment throughout the event.

