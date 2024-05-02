Comparing Budget Phones With Big Memory/Storage: Xiaomi Redmi, itel, Infinix And, Tecno

Specifications:

Released in February 2022

Dimensions: 159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm, weighing 179g

Runs on Android 11, upgradable to Android 13 with MIUI 14

128GB storage, expandable via microSDXC

Comes with 4GB or 6GB of RAM

Features a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset and Adreno 610 GPU

Quad camera setup: 50MP primary lens, 8MP ultrawide lens, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor

13MP front camera for selfies

Equipped with a 5000mAh non-removable Li-Po battery and supports 33W fast charging

Additional features include dual SIM support, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and NFC (market/region dependent)

Available colours: Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue, Star Blue

Pictures:

itel P55: A Budget Phone with Decent Memory and Storage

Price: $119

– itel P55 specifications:

– Released in January 2024

– Weighs 190g

– Runs on Android 13

– Available with 128GB or 256GB storage, expandable via microSDXC

– Comes with 4GB or 8GB of RAM

– Features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with 720×1612 pixels resolution and 90Hz refresh rate

– Powered by the Unisoc T606 chipset and Mali-G57 MP1 GPU

– Single 50MP main camera and 0.08MP auxiliary lens

– 8MP front camera for selfies

– Equipped with a 5000mAh non-removable battery and supports 18W wired charging

– Additional features include dual SIM support, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, loudspeaker, and 3.5mm jack

– Available colors: Aurora Blue, Brilliant Gold, Moonlit Black, Starry Purple

– Model: A666L

Tecno Camon 20: Another Competitor in the Budget Segment

Tecno Camon 20 specifications:

Price: $214

– Released in May 2023

– 7.8mm thickness

– Runs on Android 13 with HIOS 13

– 256GB internal storage (unspecified expandability)

– 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution and always-on display feature

– Powered by MediaTek MT6769Z Helio G85 chipset and Mali-G52 MC2 GPU

– 64MP triple rear camera setup with LED flash and various features

– 32MP front camera with dual-LED flash

– Features IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance

– Equipped with a 5000mAh non-removable battery and supports 33W wired charging

– Dual SIM support

– Includes stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack

– Offers fingerprint sensor (under display, optical), accelerometer, proximity, and compass sensors

– Available in Predawn Black, Glacier Glow, and Serenity Blue colours- Models: CK6, CK6n

itel S24: Ample Memory and Storage at an Affordable Price

Price: $124 OR $159

Specifications:

– Storage: 128GB / 256GB, RAM: 4GB/ 8GB

– Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

– Display: 6.6-inch IPS LCD with 720 x 1612 pixels resolution, 90Hz refresh rate

– Operating System: Android 13

– Processor: Mediatek Helio G91 Ultra octa-core CPU

– Main Camera: 108 MP wide lens

– Selfie Camera: 8 MP

– Battery: 5000 mAh, non-removable, 18W wired charging

itel P40:

– Price: $99

– Storage: 128GB, RAM: 4GB

– Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE

– Display: 6.6-inch IPS LCD with 720 x 1612 pixels resolution

– Operating System: Android 13 (Go edition)

– Processor: Unisoc SC9863A octa-core CPU

– Main Camera: 13 MP

– Selfie Camera: 5 MP

– Battery: 6000 mAh, non-removable, 18W wired charging

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G: High Storage and Performance

Price: $349

Specifications:

– Released in November 2022

– Weighs 208.4g and has a thickness of 8.9mm

– Runs on Android 12 with MIUI 13

– 256GB internal storage with no expandable card slot

– 6.67-inch OLED display with 1080×2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR support

– Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset and Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

– Available with 8GB or 12GB of RAM

– Triple rear camera setup with a 200MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro camera

– 16MP front camera for selfies

– Features IP53 rating for dust and splash resistance

– Equipped with a 5000mAh non-removable battery and supports 120W wired charging

– Dual SIM support

– Includes stereo speakers and a 3.5mm headphone jack

– Offers side-mounted fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, proximity, gyro, and compass sensors

– Available in Arctic White, Iceberg Blue, Obsidian Black, and Trend edition colours- Models: 22101316UCP, 22101316UG

Tecno Camon 19 Pro: A Storage Powerhouse

Price: $298



Specifications:

– Released in July 2022

– Weighs 204g and has a thickness of 8.6mm

– Runs on Android 12 with HIOS 8.6

– Available in 128GB or 256GB internal storage options with no expandable card slot

– 6.8-inch IPS LCD display with 1080×2460 pixels resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate

– Powered by MediaTek MT6781 Helio G96 chipset and Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

– Comes with 8GB of RAM

– Triple rear camera setup with a 64MP main camera, a 50MP telephoto camera, and a 2MP depth sensor

– 32MP front camera for selfies

– Features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, accelerometer, gyro, and proximity sensors

– Equipped with a 5000mAh non-removable battery and supports 33W wired charging

– Dual SIM support

– Offers a 3.5mm headphone jack and FM radio

– Available in Polar Blue, Eco Black, and Mondrian colours- Models: CI8, CI8n

Which Budget Phone with Big Memory/Storage Should You Choose?

Based on the comparison of the mentioned devices, the choice of the best budget phone with ample memory and storage depends on individual needs and priorities.

a). For users seeking affordability, the itel S24 is a suitable option. It offers 128GB or 256GB of storage, along with 4GB or 8GB of RAM. With its decent specifications and affordable price, it provides a good balance between price and performance.

b). For those who prioritize storage and powerful performance, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro+ stands out. It offers a generous 256GB of internal storage, though it lacks expandable storage options. With its high-end specifications, including a 200MP main camera and 120W wired charging support, it provides a premium experience at a reasonable price.

c). However, if storage capacity and a larger display are the main considerations, the Tecno Camon 19 Pro is a compelling choice. It offers the flexibility of either 128GB or 256GB of internal storage, along with a large 6.8-inch display. With its storage options and impressive camera capabilities, it caters to users who prioritize storage capacity and a bigger screen.

d). Another budget-friendly option is the itel P40 which offers adequate storage with 128GB internal storage, along with 4GB of RAM. A unique feature that sets it apart is its substantial 6000mAh battery.

Ultimately, it is important to evaluate your specific needs and budget to make the best choice among these devices.

Disclosure: Pindula is an official Itel, Tecno, Redmi and Infinix retailer in Zimbabwe.

