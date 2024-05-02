Grandmother (71) Locks Up Granddaughter (23) Inside House For 3 Years, Alleging Abduction Threat

There is more to this. I am not feeling well, if you may provide my daughter with a pen to write something? Please help us. Talent (23) stays with her mother and grandmother and the two have been making sure that she does not go outside the house. HOT DEALS:

itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,

itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99

itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99

itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93

LATEST:

itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)

itel S24 (256GB) $159 (108MP camera)



Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

She told H-Metro that she has not been outside the house for three years and her desire is to be allowed to enjoy simple things such as basking in the sun. Talent said:

I am not allowed to leave this house. Ndavekudawo kumbo buda panze.

Gogo Mushore, a widow, insisted that Talent was being hunted down by a male neighbour who wanted to marry her. She said:

Ndakaona kuti akatogara zvake mumba kwehupenyu hwake hwese zvirinani pakuti apondwe. There is a man in our neighbourhood who proposed to Talent and she turned him away. From that day, he tried to take her by force and we warned him. He ended up sending his guys to take her by force. Murume uyu akasvika pakumitisa varoora vangu vaviri achiedza kuwana mukana wekusvika pana Talent.

Gogo Mushore reportedly removed all tenants from her house because she did not want visitors to her house, which could allow the “rogue” man to sneak in and abduct her. She said:

We decided to stay without tenants because of that man. My daughter (Talent’s mother) separated from her husband and is not feeling well. I am a widow, and none of us is going to work so the challenge is that we are starving, there is no food in the house. We have some church pastors praying for us, but they conduct their prayers on the ground somewhere, not in this house. Our hope is in their prayers, without that, the life we are living here is unbearable.

However, some Zengeza residents suspect that black magic is involved and that the issue of a rogue man waiting to snatch the young woman is a mere cover-up.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment