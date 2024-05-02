Warriors To "Host" Lesotho At Orlando Stadium In World Cup Qualifier
The Warriors will play their next FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier against Lesotho at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, ZIFA has confirmed.
The matchday 3 fixture will kick off at 6 PM Central African Time on 07 June, at Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa.
Zimbabwe will then play against South Africa on Matchday 4 at Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein on 11 June at 9 PM Central African Time.
The Senior Men’s National Team had to use a foreign venue for the match against Lesotho due to the unavailability of suitable stadiums in the country.
All local football venues, including the National Sports Stadium, were condemned by CAF ahead of the start of the qualifiers last November.
Zimbabwe hosted Nigeria in Rwanda on matchday 2 of the campaign, a few days after playing against the central African country.
Meanwhile, ZIFA has yet to appoint the Warriors’ head coach to take charge of the two matches and recently advertised the vacant post.
More: Pindula News