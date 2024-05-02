Warriors To "Host" Lesotho At Orlando Stadium In World Cup Qualifier

10 minutes ago Thu, 02 May 2024 08:25:08 GMT

The Warriors will play their next FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier against Lesotho at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg, ZIFA has confirmed.

The matchday 3 fixture will kick off at 6 PM Central African Time on 07 June, at Orlando Stadium, Johannesburg, South Africa.

Zimbabwe will then play against South Africa on Matchday 4 at Free State Stadium, Bloemfontein on 11 June at 9 PM Central African Time.

