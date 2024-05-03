Bulawayo City Council Has Allocated 419 Vending Bays In The CBD - Town Clerk

The allocation of these bays is in progress with all necessary due processes being carried out to ensure that the allocation process is done meticulously.

The allocation is also being done in consultation with the Informal Traders Working Group in line with Council policies.

To date, 419 vending bays, covering both the new and second-hand clothing, as well as the fruit and vegetables have been allocated and beneficiaries are doing the rest of the formalities, which include the health and hygiene requirements before moving to the site.

It is anticipated that the allocation processes will be completed by Wednesday, 8th May 2024 and, that all beneficiaries should have taken their positions by this date.

Members of the public and stakeholders are therefore requested to be patient to allow Council to complete the allocation process.

This statement comes a day after several vendors were arrested in the CBD after clashing with municipal police who had moved to confiscate wares.

The informal traders also staged a demonstration, accusing the council of delaying the allocation process and also allocating the stalls to individuals who were not originally from Bulawayo.

