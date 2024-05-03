Chitungwiza Woman (23) Who Has Been Locked In A House For 3 Years Finds Suitor

6 minutes ago Fri, 03 May 2024 11:44:37 GMT

A 23-year-old woman from Zengeza, Chitungwiza, who has been locked in the family house for three years, may soon taste freedom if her romantic relationship with a local pastor culminates in marriage.

Talent Gent’s grandmother, Gogo Mushore (71) has kept her locked up in the house saying there was a rogue man in the neighbourhood who wanted to abduct her because she turned down his love proposal.

However, Gogo Mushore has allowed some church pastors to conduct prayers for the family, though in most cases, the prayers are conducted on open ground and not in the house.

