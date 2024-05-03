Kombi Operators Reject ZiG

He said the Government should have fuel stations that sell fuel in local currency where only registered operators can buy fuel.

Moyo said that without such an arrangement, it would be difficult for kombi operators to accept ZiG. He said:

We don’t want a situation where we will become a dumping ground for the ZiG currency and customers of illegal money changers. Where are we going to take the local currency if we cannot buy fuel or spares using it? We will engage the relevant Government ministry and department to raise these concerns.

Also speaking to Chronicle, Morgan Msipha, Bulawayo Public Transporters Association (BUPTA) director of legal affairs concurred with Atlas Moyo, saying accepting ZiG was not a problem, but they fear they will be out of business after failing to buy fuel or spares. He said:

As we speak right now, we are not sure if any of our fuel garages will accept this currency hence the need for wider consultations with all stakeholders involved. Let me make it clear that we are not saying no to the ZiG but merely highlighting an obvious situation on the ground, that of fuel stations not accepting it.

Bulawayo Residents Association (BURA) chairperson Winos Dube sided supported Kombi operators. He said:

It’s the hard but honest reality of what the operators are saying, yes we all embrace the new currency but if fuel garages are not accepting ZiG, where will they get fuel for them to continue providing the service? We asked the same questions to the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe team, which is on an awareness campaign and I am happy with what they said about measures being put in place by the Government.

Meanwhile, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mushayavanhu on Thursday, 02 May, said it will be in the best interest of fuel stations to start accepting ZiG.

In an interview with Star FM radio, Mushayavanhu said tax returns will be 50 per cent in local currency come June-July and fuel dealers may then find it difficult to lay their hands on ZiG to pay taxes. He said:

We are in a multi-currency regime, nothing is stopping a fuel dealer from selling their fuel partly in ZiG and partly in any other currency. If the fuel dealer is not selling the fuel in ZiG, they will find themselves in a situation whereby they will be looking for ZiG, come June or July to pay tax. I am warning them that when we get to June-July, the ZiG rate may actually strengthen such that they will lose out.

In the past, the government has set aside service stations selling fuel in local currency but the facility was abused by operators who bought fuel using local currency and sold it on the black market.

