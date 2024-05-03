Schools Reject ZiG Payments

According to The Manica Post, this week most schools in Manicaland Province were turning away parents and guardians who wanted to pay fees and levies in local currency.

The schools were claiming that they were yet to synchronise their transaction systems with the new ZiG currency.

The claim, however, does not make sense as most fees are paid through banks whose systems have already been configured and calibrated to the new currency.

Some of the schools were advising parents that they will only accept the new currency when they reopen. This is the same strategy they used during the RTGS era, hoping that the interbank bank rate would have gone up.

Parents who were making payments in foreign currency were readily served.

The Manica Post further reported that boarding schools in the province were demanding fees and levies exclusively in foreign currency.

Director of communications and advocacy in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Taungana Ndoro reiterated the Government’s position that parents have the freedom to pay in a currency of their choice (forex or ZiG). Said Ndoro:

As schools prepare to reopen on May 7, 2024, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education would like to reiterate an important policy regarding school fees payment. According to Secretary’s Circular No. 10 of 2022, Government’s position is that school fees should be paid in the local currency, which is now referred to as ZiG. It is essential to note that no school should compel parents to pay fees or levies exclusively in foreign currency as Zimbabwe operates under a multi-currency regime. Parents have the freedom to pay in a currency of their choice. In cases where fees are pegged in foreign currency for value preservation purposes, parents can make their payments in the local currency at the prevailing interbank rate of the day of the transaction. This ensures that the fees are appropriately converted into any currency equivalent. The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education emphasizes compliance with this policy to ensure fairness and flexibility in fee payments for all parents and guardians.

