Unspecified Emergency Forces Mnangagwa To Cancel Official Events

7 minutes ago Fri, 03 May 2024 10:07:06 GMT

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was on Thursday, 02 May forced to cancel two official events over an unspecified “emergency”.

As reported by NewsDay, Mnangagwa cancelled the swearing-in of the newly-appointed deputy ministers Musa Ncube (National Housing and Social Amenities) and Headman Moyo (Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs) at State House.

Mnangagwa also did not turn up for the groundbreaking ceremony of WestProp’s Hills Golf Estate in Mabelreign, Harare, which he was supposed to officiate.

