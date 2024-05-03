Unspecified Emergency Forces Mnangagwa To Cancel Official Events
President Emmerson Mnangagwa was on Thursday, 02 May forced to cancel two official events over an unspecified “emergency”.
As reported by NewsDay, Mnangagwa cancelled the swearing-in of the newly-appointed deputy ministers Musa Ncube (National Housing and Social Amenities) and Headman Moyo (Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs) at State House.
Mnangagwa also did not turn up for the groundbreaking ceremony of WestProp’s Hills Golf Estate in Mabelreign, Harare, which he was supposed to officiate.
Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, National Housing and Social Amenities minister Zhemu Soda said the event had been postponed at the State level and could continue as a private event because the President had to attend to some emergency. Said Soda:
We postponed because of some emergency he (Mnangagwa) had to attend out of town and we are not sure (if) he will be able to join us. As such, the event at State level has been postponed, but the private event can continue.
More: Pindula News