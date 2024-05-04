11 Tshabangu Loyalists Appointed To Fill Vacant CCC Seats In Parliament

5 minutes ago Sat, 04 May 2024 10:39:48 GMT

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has announced the appointment of six more parliamentarians from the Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) led by Sengezo Tsabangu into the National Assembly.

The lawmakers have filled the vacant proportional representation seats after Tshabangu recalled the incumbents on the grounds they had ceased to be members of the CCC party.

According to a notice published in the Government Gazette on Friday, 03 May, ZEC chairperson Priscilla Chigumba said the appointments were with immediate effect. Reads the notice:

Feedback