COTTCO Boss Arrested For Corruption And Money Laundering

The allegations are that sometime in 2021, the accused person, who was employed as the Business Manager at COTTCO Chiredzi depot, devised a plan to have his trucks contracted to ferry COTTCO goods and benefit financially without disclosing his interests in the transactions to COTTCO.

He bought two trucks and registered them in the name of his nephew and allegedly instructed his nephew to open a bank account where the payments for the transportation services would be made. A contract for the transportation services was then concluded between the nephew and COTTCO Chiredzi Depot.

HOT DEALS:

itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,

itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99

itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99

itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93

LATEST:

itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)

itel S24 (256GB) $159 (108MP camera)



Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

Thereafter the accused person’s trucks were used to transport COTTCO goods on various occasions and the trucks were always assigned routes on well-maintained roads.

The accused person made sure that all outstanding payments for the services rendered by his trucks were made promptly even when other transporters who had serviced COTTCO ahead of him remained unpaid for their services thereby showing favour to himself.

The money laundering charges arise from the allegations that he used ill-gotten gains i.e. the money he benefited from the transportation services to acquire two more trucks and finance the building of his house.