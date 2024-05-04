Robbers Blew Up Safes At Borrowdale Catholic Parish Church

They desecrated the sacred rooms, turning things upside down most likely looking for more cash. Fortunately, no one was harmed including the patrol guard on duty.

Father Chikuni said that the finance council has since resolved to increase security at the premises. He added that the church does not keep cash on the promises.

Several Roman Catholic Churches have been targeted by criminals in recent years.

In 2023, Roman Catholic churches and schools in Bulawayo and Matabeleland South provinces were hit by a streak of armed robberies.

Robbers pounced on Holy Trinity Catholic Church where they cuffed two priests and assaulted them before stealing a vehicle and more than US$1 500.

The previous week, robbers had pounced on Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Parish in the Pumula South suburb and went away with over US$6 000. They destroyed windows before reaching the priest whom they beat up as they demanded money.

The robbery at Lady of Fatima Roman Catholic Parish brought to 20 the total of armed robberies targeted at the church over 12 months according to a report.

