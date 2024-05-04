Two People Killed In Gokwe Kombi Accident
Two people died and seventeen others were injured when a kombi they were travelling in was involved in an accident in Gokwe on Friday evening.
In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the Toyota Hiace, which had 19 passengers on board veered off the road before overturning and landing on its right side along a gravel road near Mavhulele Village, Gokwe South District, Midlands Province. The ZRP said:
The ZRP confirms a fatal road traffic accident in which two people were killed whilst 17 others were injured when a Toyota Hiace vehicle with 19 passengers on board veered off the road before overturning and landing on its right side on 03/05/24 at around 1700 hours along an unnamed gravel road near Mavhulele Village, Gokwe South. The bodies of the victims were taken to Gokwe South District Hospital mortuary for post-mortem whilst the injured are admitted at the same hospital.Feedback
On Friday last week, 16 people died in Beatrice when a kombi, a Sprinter, they were travelling in was involved in a head-on-collision with a truck.
The passengers were members of Angels Family Apostolic Church who were on their way to Makumumavi Shrine, Chivhu, and most of them were from Epworth, Harare.
