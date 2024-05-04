Two People Killed In Gokwe Kombi Accident

7 minutes ago Sat, 04 May 2024 07:38:55 GMT

Two people died and seventeen others were injured when a kombi they were travelling in was involved in an accident in Gokwe on Friday evening.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) said the Toyota Hiace, which had 19 passengers on board veered off the road before overturning and landing on its right side along a gravel road near Mavhulele Village, Gokwe South District, Midlands Province. The ZRP said: