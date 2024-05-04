ZiG Is My Brainchild, Blame Me If It Fails - Mushayavanhu

We consulted widely yes, but ZiG is my product as the Governor of the Reserve Bank and if it fails it’s my fault; it’s my brainchild.

Mushayavanhu said he started mulling the idea of introducing the ZiG currency in September last year when President Emmerson Mnangagwa revealed to him that he would be the next RBZ Governor. He added:

HOT DEALS:

itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,

itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99

itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99

itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93

LATEST:

itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)

itel S24 (256GB) $159 (108MP camera)



Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

If at all it fails, but I don’t see the reason why the ZiG should fail and it will not fail; but in the unlikely event that it fails, then it’s entirely our responsibility as Zimbabweans and my responsibility as Governor of the central bank. ZiG is a Zimbabwean-born currency, it’s a Zimbabwean product made by Zimbabweans, myself included.

He said the reserves backing the currency, including gold and other precious minerals and cash reserves, would be subjected to an independent audit every year.

The results of the audit will be declared publicly while the auditors will also be allowed to express their opinions on the state of affairs as a way of building confidence in the new currency, Mushayavanhu said.

He warned those selling their goods and services using the ZiG black market rate, especially pharmacies, that they were breaking the law.

Mushayavanhu urged citizens to report such culprits to the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) so that action is taken against them. He said:

The onus is on the members of the public to report those who are pegging the US$ to the ZiG black market rate to the FIU because the businesses that are doing that are acting illegally and they will be heavily fined that it will almost be impossible to continue doing that.

The Central Bank chief said those who genuinely need foreign currency to pay for things like school fees and medication, among others, would get the money from their banks.

He, however, said people cannot simply walk into banks with their ZiG to exchange it for US dollars on the counter saying doing so will be as good as dollarising.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment