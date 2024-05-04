Zimbabwean-born Nicolle Ndiweni (35), Elected as Police And Crime Commissioner For Derbyshire, UK

6 minutes ago Sat, 04 May 2024 08:53:50 GMT

Zimbabwean-born British politician, Nicolle Ndiweni (35), has been elected as Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Derbyshire after beating incumbent Angelique Foster by nearly 30,000 votes.

BBC reported that Ndiweni, a Labour candidate earned 93,260 votes, nearly 30,000 more than the incumbent, Angelique Foster of the Conservatives, who received 65,293.

Reform’s Russell Armstrong came in third place with 32,944 votes, with Liberal Democrat David Hancock receiving 22,540.

Feedback