ZINARA Partially Closes Eskbank, Skyline Tollgates
The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has temporarily closed lanes at Eskbank and Skyline tollgates along the Harare-Masvingo highway.
In a statement, ZINARA said the closure takes effect starting from May 3, 2024, and will last until May 20, 2024.
ZINARA said this is being done to facilitate planned road works at the two sites by two contracted firms. It said:
We would like to advise our valued clients of the temporary closure of lanes at Eskbank and Skyline Tollgates from 03 May 2024 to 20 May 2024.
The closure is meant to make way for planned road works at the two sites by Exodus and Company and Tensor Systems, respectively.
At Eskbank we have closed northbound lanes while two southbound lanes have been closed at Skyline Tollgates
Whilst we have put in place all the necessary measures to minimise disruption, we do anticipate some delays; especially during peak periods. Any inconvenience caused is sincerely regretted.
Last year, ZINARA said it had set aside ZWL$14 billion to go towards the upgrade of six tollgates across the country.
The tollgates that were earmarked for upgrading were Skyline situated about 18 kilometres along the Harare-Masvingo road, Dema (along Chitungwiza-Wedza highway), Esigodini (Bulawayo-Beitbridge road), Mupfurudzi (Bindura-Mt Darwin road), Lion’s Den (near Chinhoyi) and Flamingo (in Gweru).
More: Pindula News