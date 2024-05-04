ZINARA Partially Closes Eskbank, Skyline Tollgates

9 minutes ago Sat, 04 May 2024 09:59:33 GMT

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (ZINARA) has temporarily closed lanes at Eskbank and Skyline tollgates along the Harare-Masvingo highway.

In a statement, ZINARA said the closure takes effect starting from May 3, 2024, and will last until May 20, 2024.

ZINARA said this is being done to facilitate planned road works at the two sites by two contracted firms. It said:

Feedback