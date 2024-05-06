Bulawayo Kombi Operators Backtrack On ZiG

There is no way we are denying the ZiG. The announcement by ZERA also shows commitment and interest by authorities to balance the equation. Transport operators also use the ZiG to purchase other goods and services other than fuel. ZiG is our national currency and accepting it must never be an option. HOT DEALS:

Bulawayo Urban Public Transport Association (BUPTA) chairperson, Morgan Msipa, said they are accepting ZiG. He said:

It might improve our lives. We have issues of lack of change and we hope that once the money is in circulation it can be a thing of the past. Let me make it clear that we are not saying no to the ZiG. We had concerns about fuel stations not accepting it.

On 04 May, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) issued a fuel review notice indicating prices of petrol and diesel in both USD and ZiG.

However, this does not necessarily mean that fuel is now being sold in ZiG because ZERA has always done the same for Bond Notes even when they were not accepted at the fuel pump.

According to the notice, diesel now costs ZiG22.24 and US$1.66, while petrol is now selling at ZiG21.15 and US$1.58 per litre respectively.

