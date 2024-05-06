Free Cleft Lip, Palate Surgery At Mpilo Central Hospital

9 minutes ago Mon, 06 May 2024 13:14:18 GMT

Operation of Hope and Schweppes Holdings Africa Limited are offering free corrective cleft lip surgeries to patients from across Zimbabwe at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.

As reported by the Southern Eye, surgeries will specifically cater for those with cleft lip, cleft palate and other facially-related issues.

Speaking at the handover ceremony of Mpilo’s refurbished Ward B3, Schweppes Holdings corporate affairs executive Ropafadzo Gwanetsa, said:

