Free Cleft Lip, Palate Surgery At Mpilo Central Hospital
Operation of Hope and Schweppes Holdings Africa Limited are offering free corrective cleft lip surgeries to patients from across Zimbabwe at Mpilo Central Hospital in Bulawayo.
As reported by the Southern Eye, surgeries will specifically cater for those with cleft lip, cleft palate and other facially-related issues.
Speaking at the handover ceremony of Mpilo’s refurbished Ward B3, Schweppes Holdings corporate affairs executive Ropafadzo Gwanetsa, said:
For the past 18 years, Schweppes has been proudly associated with Operation of Hope, an organisation dedicated to providing life-changing surgical care and medical assistance to those with cleft lip and cleft palate.
Our collaboration has been driven by a shared vision of promoting good health and ensuring healthy lives and well-being for all, in alignment with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 3.
Added Gwanetsa:
As a company, Schweppes recognises the immense importance of the health and well-being of children in building strong communities and fostering individual growth.
We firmly believe that access to quality healthcare is a fundamental right that should be available to everyone, regardless of their circumstances.
Schweppes Holdings Africa Limited refurbished Mpilo Central Hospital’s Ward B3, along with mattresses, bedding and curtains. Said Gwanetsa:
It is with this belief in mind that we have extended our support to Operation of Hope. I am thrilled to announce a new chapter in our partnership.
Meanwhile, the medical tests started on Saturday morning with the first operation taking place on Sunday.
More: Pindula News