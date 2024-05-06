Govt Aware Of Plight Of War Veterans - Minister Mavhunga

It is incumbent upon us to develop innovative strategies and initiatives to address these challenges comprehensively and effectively.

As you hold this meeting, you must remain mindful of the unique challenges facing our veterans and heroes’ dependents, particularly as they age.

HOT DEALS:

itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,

itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99

itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99

itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93

LATEST:

itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)

itel S24 (256GB) $159 (108MP camera)



Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

Our veterans have sacrificed so much for our nation, and we must ensure that they can age gracefully with the dignity and respect they deserve.

The four boards under Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Affairs are the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle, the Heroes Dependants Assistance Board, the Veterans Investment Cooperation Board and the Power Zimbabwe Board.

She said the prioritisation of war veterans welfare will ensure that their legacy lives on for generations to come. Said Mavhunga:

What sets our boards apart is that they are composed of veterans and spouses of veterans, individuals who bring a wealth of knowledge, experience, and empathy to our discussions. By prioritising the welfare and economic empowerment of our veterans, their families and heroes’ dependants, we not only honour their sacrifices but also ensure that their legacy lives on for generations to come.

Mavhunga said her ministry is undertaking a mop-up vetting exercise and a budget of ZiG$41 billion has been availed for the process. She said:

In our budget this year we allocated ZiG41 billion to complete the exercise that’s for mop-up vetting… those vetted in 2022, and those we are to vet this year, and gazetting is done such that people will be able, maybe to flush out those who might have infiltrated the system. So, after vetting that’s when some consideration for what they are supposed to be getting will be done.

The law recognises the four categories of the veterans of the liberation struggle: the war veterans, ex-political prisoners, detainees and restrictees, non-combatant cadres and war collaborators.

For one to qualify for the vetting process, he or she should have been 16 years old by December 31, 1979.

In 1997, war veterans pressured the Government to pay them $ 50,000 in gratuities and other benefits for their role in the liberation struggle.

Since then, war veterans have made numerous demands which include:

University degrees

Tax rebates for their suppliers

Pension

Medical and dental care

Educational Assistance

Funeral Assistance

Gratuity

Clear categorization of the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle members

Tax and Duty exemption

Quota system in Parliament and all government institutions and agencies

Automatic promotion of serving veterans of the liberation struggle in State institutions

Diplomatic passports

Bravery medals and new identity cards

Compensation of war victims and veterans of the liberation struggle living with disabilities

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment