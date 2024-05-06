Ministry Of Education Speaks On School Fees And Uniforms

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education appreciates that the First Term’s school holiday has ended and that pupils were given adequate time to rest and are ready to resume term two schooling tomorrow, the 7th of May, 2024.

As we approach the commencement of the second term on 7 May 2024, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education would like to advise the nation and reiterate its policy regarding the payment of approved school fees and levies.

HOT DEALS:

itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,

itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99

itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99

itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93

LATEST:

itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)

itel S24 (256GB) $159 (108MP camera)



Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

The current local currency in the form of Zimbabwe Gold (ZIG) as announced by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe through a monetary policy statement, is a legal tender of transaction in schools.

It forms a key basis of transactions in the payment of fees and levies and in procuring of other good services and assets, amongst the basket of other currencies.

Therefore, school authorities are expected to abide by the pronouncement made by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

Parents/guardians must be given an opportunity to pay in the currency of their choice, and not exclusively in a certain currency and especially foreign currency, the USD in particular.

For parents and guardians paying fees in ZIG, they must pay at the prevailing interbank rate of the day the transaction is made.

The Ministry will continue to work with other Government agencies, such as the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, the Financial Intelligence Unit, the Zimbabwe Republic Police, as well as the internal inspectorate of the Ministry to ensure compliance.

The Ministry would also want to reaffirm that the obligation to pay approved school fees and levies remains with the parents and guardians and not with the pupils.

Parents and guardians must pay school fees and levies to allow schools to meet their operational costs and overheads. No child should be sent away from school due to non-payment of fees and levies.

Furthermore, parents and guardians are free to purchase uniforms and stationery wherever they find it affordable as long as they adhere to the specifications set by the schools.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education remains committed to facilitating access to a relevant, quality, inclusive, equitable and comprehensive Heritage-Based Education for all Zimbabweans.

Any school heads that defy this directive will have disciplinary measures taken against them.