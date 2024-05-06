Mozambique's Ruling Party, FRELIMO, Chooses Daniel Chapo To Run For President

He becomes the first “born free” FRELIMO presidential candidate, as he was born two years after Mozambique’s independence from Portugal in 1975.

Who is Daniel Francisco Chapo?

According to the Club of Mozambique, Chapo was born in Inhaminga, Sofala province, central Mozambique, on January 6, 1977.

Chapo graduated in Law from the Faculty of Law of Eduardo Mondlane University, in Maputo, in 2000.

He took the Conservator and Notary course in 2004 and ten years later completed a master’s degree in Development Management from the Catholic University of Mozambique.

He also taught Constitutional Law and Political Science, worked as an announcer at Rádio Miramar, in the city of Beira, and was appointed conservator for the Nacala-Porto district in 2005.

In November 2015 he assumed the role of administrator of the district of Palma, in the province of Cabo Delegado, and in March 2016 he was appointed governor of the province of Inhambane.

Mozambique will hold its seventh presidential and parliamentary elections on October 9, the second for provincial governors and the fourth for provincial assemblies.

