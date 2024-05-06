Mutero High School Learners Involved In Kombi Accident
A commuter omnibus carrying school children from Mutero High School in Gutu was involved in an accident near Munyati Bridge on Monday morning, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed.
According to a statement posted on the X (Twitter) ZRP page, the kombi was on its way to Masvingo when the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to overturn three times.
No fatalities have been reported, and the ZRP said all the vehicle occupants are currently being treated at Chivhu General Hospital. Reads the statement:
The ZRP confirms that a Toyota Quantum Kombi was involved in a serious road traffic accident at the 106 km peg along Harare-Beitbridge Road near Chivhu whilst carrying school children from Mutero High School in Gutu, the driver and a parent.
The kombi was on its way to Masvingo when the driver lost control and the Kombi overturned three times near Munyati Bridge and landed on its wheels.
HOT DEALS:
itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,
itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99
itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99
itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93
LATEST:
itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)
itel S24 (256GB) $159 (108MP camera)
Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.
WhatsApp: 0783 450 793
The accident occurred at around 1000 hours this morning. All the vehicle occupants are currently being treated at Chivhu General Hospital.
The Police stated that additional information regarding the accident will be made available at the appropriate time.
More: Pindula News