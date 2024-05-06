Mutero High School Learners Involved In Kombi Accident

14 minutes ago Mon, 06 May 2024 14:18:00 GMT

A commuter omnibus carrying school children from Mutero High School in Gutu was involved in an accident near Munyati Bridge on Monday morning, the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed.

According to a statement posted on the X (Twitter) ZRP page, the kombi was on its way to Masvingo when the driver lost control of the vehicle causing it to overturn three times.

No fatalities have been reported, and the ZRP said all the vehicle occupants are currently being treated at Chivhu General Hospital. Reads the statement:

