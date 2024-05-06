RBZ Says To Introduce New ZiG Denominations This Week

ZiG20 notes will be introduced next week (this week), after which other denominations will follow.

The ZiG notes and coins, which range from ZiG1 to ZiG200, as well as the electronic ZiG, are backed by gold, other precious minerals and foreign currency reserves.

Presenting the Monetary Policy Statement (MPS) on 05 April, Mushayavanhu said the Central Bank had in its reserves US$100 million in foreign currency and 2,5 tonnes of gold valued at US$185 million to back the new currency.

The ZiG currency replaced the Zimbabwe dollar, whose value had been eroding rapidly since the start of the year.

