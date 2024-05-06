Togo’s Ruling Party Wins Sweeping Majority In Parliamentary Elections

It will allow Gnassingbé to take the newly created post of “president of the council of ministers”, a role similar to the prime minister that is automatically assumed by the leader of the majority party in parliament.

Under the previous constitution, Gnassingbé would have been able to run for president just one more time.

HOT DEALS:

itel A70 - (128GB, 3GB RAM) $89,

itel A70 - (256GB, 4GB RAM) $99

itel P40 (128GB, 4GB), (6000mAh) $99

itel P40 (64GB, 4G), (6000mAh) $93

LATEST:

itel S24 (128GB) $124 (108MP camera)

itel S24 (256GB) $159 (108MP camera)



Cash on Delivery in Harare & Bulawayo. Tinotumira kwamuri inosvika.

WhatsApp: 0783 450 793

This would have potentially allowed him to stay on as the President, for a five-year term starting in 2025.

Opposition parties argue that the new post will allow Gnassingbé to avoid these terms limits and extend his family’s decades-long grip on power, as long UNIR continues winning most seats in the national assembly.

Regional election observers expressed overall satisfaction with the conduct of the election, while opposition parties raised concerns about alleged irregularities.

Gnassingbé took control of Togo in 2005 when his father, Gnassingbé Eyadéma, died after ruling the country for almost 40 years.

Togo, officially known as the Togolese Republic, is a country located in West Africa and is bordered by Ghana to the west, Benin to the east, and Burkina Faso to the north.

Togo’s economy relies primarily on agriculture, although its extensive phosphate reserves also play a significant role.

As of 2024, the estimated population of Togo is approximately 9,260,864 people.

More: Pindula News

Tags

Leave a Comment