University Student Sentenced For Indecent Assault After Demanding Intercourse As A "Spiritual Father"

On April 29, 2024, the accused person who claimed to be a spiritual father sent by God visited the complainant at her campus residence requesting sexual intercourse.

The complainant refused but the accused person repeatedly touched her breasts and buttocks and kissed her without her consent.

The complainant threatened to report the incident prompting the accused person to leave the room.

After some time, the accused person returned to the complainant’s room and knocked at her door and the complainant opened.

The accused person entered the room and demanded to have sexual intercourse with the complainant but she refused.

Fed up with the “spiritual father’s” pestering, the victim reported the incident to campus security guards who effected an arrest.

The student was arraigned before the Lupane Magistrates Court and was sentenced to a wholly suspended 9-month jail term.

